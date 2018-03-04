This is what you call a date night done right!

As the final 2018 Oscar awards were being handed out inside the Dolby Theatre Sunday night, David Foster and Katharine McPhee just so happened to be celebrating across town at another star-studded party.

The Hollywood couple was photographed inside the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari.

David first appeared on the carpet solo where he posed in a navy blue suit—with no tie—and sunglasses.

Soon after, he would meet up with Katharine inside where they enjoyed dinner side by side at the same table.