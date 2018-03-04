by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:51 PM
Jet ski > gold statue.
Not only did Phantom Thread's costume designer Mark Bridges win the award for Best Costume Design at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, he also was the recipient of a truly unique prize.
At the start of the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel offered a brand-new jet ski, valued at $17,999, to the winner that delivered the shortest acceptance speech.
To sweeten the deal, the beautiful lime green Kawasaki jet ski was modeled by Oscar winner/newest Price is Right model Helen Mirren.
And mid-way through the show, Kimmel added in another prize: a three-night stay at the Days Inn in Lake Havasu aka "where Arizona comes to play," per the host. In the lead at that point was Bridges, who clocked in at 36 seconds.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
And y show's end, Bridges' short and sweet speech remained the shortest, and he was brought out on the jet ski, complete with a life-jacket and Mirren as his passenger. Talk about the perfect way to end the night!
While he didn't win, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell referenced wanting to take home the jet ski in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. "Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," he said.
Another winner who referenced the prize was Jordan Peele, who won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and tried to quiet the applause by saying, "You're gonna mess up my jet ski, hold up!"
Sadly, Kimmel's ploy to try and shorten the running time of the ceremony didn't really work, as the telecast went over 3 hours and 45 minutes long.
Bright side? Days Inn is offering a free stay to all the nominees who DIDN'T win.
