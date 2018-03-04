Phantom Thread's Mark Bridges Wins Jet Ski for Having the Shortest Speech at the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jet ski > gold statue.

Not only did Phantom Thread's costume designer Mark Bridges win the award for Best Costume Design at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night, he also was the recipient of a truly unique prize.

At the start of the ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel offered a brand-new jet ski, valued at $17,999, to the winner that delivered the shortest acceptance speech.

To sweeten the deal, the beautiful lime green Kawasaki jet ski was modeled by Oscar winner/newest Price is Right model Helen Mirren.

And mid-way through the show, Kimmel added in another prize: a three-night stay at the Days Inn in Lake Havasu aka "where Arizona comes to play," per the host.  In the lead at that point was Bridges, who clocked in at 36 seconds.

Photos

2018 Oscars: Instagrams & Twitpics

Helen Mirren, 2018 Oscars, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And y show's end, Bridges' short and sweet speech remained the shortest, and he was brought out on the jet ski, complete with a life-jacket and Mirren as his passenger. Talk about the perfect way to end the night!

While he didn't win, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell referenced wanting to take home the jet ski in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. "Run that clock, Jimmy. I wanna get that ski-jet or whatever that was," he said.

Another winner who referenced the prize was Jordan Peele, who won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, and tried to quiet the applause by saying, "You're gonna mess up my jet ski, hold up!"

Sadly, Kimmel's ploy to try and shorten the running time of the ceremony didn't really work, as the telecast went over 3 hours and 45 minutes long. 

Bright side? Days Inn is offering a free stay to all the nominees who DIDN'T win.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Top Stories , Apple News , Oscars , Entertainment , Jimmy Kimmel
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelor, season 22 episode 2

Amazing or Boring? Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His Eliminated Women Grade His Performance as the Bachelor

The Royals 401, Elizabeth Hurley

The Royals' Queen Helena Is Furious at King Robert on the Season Premiere: "You Don't Fire My Lord Chamberlain!"

Jordan Peele, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty, Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 Oscars

ESC: Must do Monday, Emma Stone

Emma Stone and Queen Elizabeth Both Wear This $9 Product

Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

What Is an Inclusion Rider? Let Oscar Winner Frances McDormand Explain

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars

2018 Oscar Memes: Meryl Streep, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Go Viral

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -