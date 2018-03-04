Timothée Chalamet, Matthew McConaughey Reunite at the 2018 Oscars and Are All Smiles

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Matthew McConaughey, Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Father and son, reunited! Sorry, Interstellar father and son, reunited! Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey reunited at the 2018 Oscars red carpet and as you can see, they were all smiles. The duo played father and son in Interstellar. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie was Chalamet's big screen debut.

In 2017, McConaughey interviewed the Call Me by Your Name star for Interview magazine.

"We had a 5:30 a.m. call one day, and I remember pulling up to set, next to that gorgeous river, really groggy. I saw a figure swimming among the rocks, and it was you," Chalamet said.

"I was just getting ready for work," McConaughey said. "But how about you, friend? Last we talked, you were going back to New York—school?

Photos

2018 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Chalamet perfected his McConaughey impression thanks to the voicemail the Oscar winner left him while they were working on Interstellar. In a GQ video, Chalamet performed the voicemail monologue—he committed it to memory!

"You left me a great voicemail my first semester of college asking me about the move-in and how everything was going," Chalamet  said in Interview. "You had just filmed the scene where you watch years of video messages in Interstellar, which, I never got to tell you, but that really floored me. I saw that movie 12 times in theaters. Anyway, I did a year at Columbia, and I just kind of floundered. Maybe it wasn't the right place for me."

Chalamet ended up leaving school after a year to work full-time. Seems that decision is working out alright for him. The young actor is nominated for his work in Call Me by Your Name. The 22-year-old also appeared in Lady Bird this year. His other credit includes Royal Pains, Homeland and Love the Coopers.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , Timothée Chalamet , Oscars , 2018 Oscars , Reunion , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , Red Carpet
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Sandra Bullock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Dress on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Wears Leslie Bibb Cufflinks to the 2018 Oscars

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -