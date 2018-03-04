Whoopi Goldberg knows a thing or two about making history at the Academy Awards and she's rooting for one film to make some history of its own during tonight's telecast.

Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of the 2018 Oscars, the icon admitted that she's pulling for Jordan Peele's groundbreaking film Get Out to take home top honors when Best Picture is announced at the end of the night.

"Well, I mean, in terms of something that was a surprise is Get Out. For me, it was funny, it was scary, it was all the things—and educational for lots of people," she said. "So my fingers are crossed for Get Out."