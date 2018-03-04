Sam Rockwell Wears Leslie Bibb Cufflinks to the 2018 Oscars

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:48 PM

How cute is this?

Sam Rockwell is wearing cufflinks with his longtime love, actress Leslie Bibb's name on them at the 2018 Oscars. Before the couple hit the red carpet together on Sunday, stylist Michael Fisher posted a photo of Bibb holding the David Yurman cufflinks on Instagram.

"The one and only @mslesliebibb Best #GoodLuckCharm EVER! ♥️," Fisher captioned the sweet picture.

Rockwell is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars tonight for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri alongside co-star Woody Harrelson. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture and the film's star, Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Bibb and Rockwell have been together for over 10 years and they recently dished to E! News' Giuliana Rancic at the 2018 SAG Awards about how they keep their relationship strong.

"Communication," Rockwell said.

"Good sex," Bibb added.

"Communication and good sex," Rockwell replied, laughing.

"And a healthy sense of humor," Bibb continued.

"Humor is very important," Rockwell said. "She's very funny."

What do you think about Rockwell's cufflinks? Sound off in the comments!

Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!

- -