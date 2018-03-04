Think pink!

Viola Davis had a major pink moment at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, completely owning the red carpet in a shockingly hot pink Michael Kors gown, paired with a matching hot pink clutch and hoop earrings. Her bright look was a much-needed pop of color on a carpet filled with a lot of cream and beige gowns.

Before hitting the carpet, Davis teased her glam and bold look on Instagram, sharing a few behind-the-scenes images with the caption, "Getting ready for tonight!"

Davis, 52, is set to present during the ceremony after winning Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in Fences last year.