David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Think pink!
Viola Davis had a major pink moment at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, completely owning the red carpet in a shockingly hot pink Michael Kors gown, paired with a matching hot pink clutch and hoop earrings. Her bright look was a much-needed pop of color on a carpet filled with a lot of cream and beige gowns.
Before hitting the carpet, Davis teased her glam and bold look on Instagram, sharing a few behind-the-scenes images with the caption, "Getting ready for tonight!"
Davis, 52, is set to present during the ceremony after winning Best Supporting Actress thanks to her performance in Fences last year.
Aside from the Oscars, it's been a major week for Davis, as the How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal highly anticipated crossover event aired on Thursday, with fans finally getting to see Davis' Annalise Keating interact with Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope.
The TGIT crossover paid off, as HTGAWM attracted its highest ratings of the season, and both hours were No. 1 in their time periods in the adults 18-49 demo.
And it was just announced that Davis will team up with fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o for The Woman King, in which they will play mother and daughter.
"Like mother, like daughter?!" the Black Panther star tweeted. "Woman King is such a powerful true story and I am excited to share it with you, alongside the incomparable
@ViolaDavis."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.