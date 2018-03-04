EXCLUSIVE!

How Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Oscars Gown Is Inspired by Her Late Father

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

There's a special meaning behind Tiffany Haddish's 2018 Oscars look. 

The Girls Trip star told E!'s Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that the traditional African gown is a nod to her Eritrean heritage, where her late father was from. Reflecting on her whirlwind year, Haddish shared, "There have been really awesome, really great times and some bad times. My father passed away this year and he's from Eritrea."

She recalled him telling her, "‘One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it." 

What a tribute! 

Photos

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

Tiffany Haddish

E!

Heartwarming dedication aside, Haddish is most certainly ready to have the time of her life at her very first Academy Awards. 

The lovable comedienne said she's most looking forward to "meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama," adding, "I'm looking forward to having drinks with Whoopi Goldberg. I'm looking forward to doing the 'Nae, Nae' with everybody, and I'm definitely looking forward to presenting an Oscar." 

The night has only just begun, and something tells us Tiffany every A-lister inside the Dolby Theater will have a new BFF by the curtain call. 

Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Oscars , Exclusives , Interviews , Tiffany Haddish , Top Stories
Latest News
Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda

See All the Stars Wearing Pins to Support Gun Control, AIDS, and Time's Up at the 2018 Oscars

Jennifer Garner, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Garner: See Her Stunning Oscars Style Transformation 15 Years Later

ESC: Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Channels a Fashion Warrior at the 2018 Oscars

Tiffany Haddish Wears Authentic Princess Dress to 2018 Oscars

Sandra Bullock, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Dress on 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Sam Rockwell Wears Leslie Bibb Cufflinks to the 2018 Oscars

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -