The two Marilyns reunite.

Mira Sorvino andAshley Judd, two of the women who came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein and were at the forefront of the #MeToo conversation, walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Oscars on Sunday night. Sorvino posted a selfie with Judd on their way to the show, writing, "We're on our way!!! #oscars2018 #normajeanandmarilynredux!! @ashley_judd love you!!!"

The duo starred in Norma Jean & Marilyn, a 1996 movie about Marliyn Monroe, together. In the film, they played the two sides of the iconic star: Judd played Norma Jean Dougherty, while Sorvino played Marilyn.