Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Hit the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet in Style

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 3:57 PM

Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Academy Award nominee Jordan Peele and his lady love Chelsea Peretti have hit the 2018 Oscars in style. The pair were married in 2016 and welcomed a child, a son named Beaumont Gino Peele on July 1.

Tonight, the comedy king is nominated for three Oscars, Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay for his breakthrough film Get Out.

For their date night, Jordan opted for a white tux, while his wife, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress, wowed in a velvet number. Once the two turned up on the red carpet, fans online were quick to spy Jordan's lowkey shout-out to Get Out by wearing a bloody antler pin on his tux's lapel.

Last night, the Key & Peele funnyman's horror movie, which stars Bradley Whitford, Daniel Kaluuya, Catherine Keener and Allison Williams, nabbed the Best Feature and Best Director at the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards.

Jordan Peele, 2018, Oscars

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel is set to take the stage as tonight's host for the second year in a row despite that last year's last-minute Best Picture snafu.

The Shape of Water is currently leading the way with a whopping 13 nominations, while Dunkirk follows behind with eight nods. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri grabbed an impressive seven nominations. Phantom Thread and Darkest Hour aren't trailing too far behind.

