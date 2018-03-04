EXCLUSIVE!

Jane Fonda's White Gown is Absolutely Everything at the 2018 Oscars

by Lindsay Farber | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:00 PM

Jane Fonda dressed in white to the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, bringing her A-game to the coveted award show. 

The 80-year-old Hollywood icon wore a pearl-dusted and beaded Balmain gown with an angled neckline from Olivier Rousteing's 44 Francois Premier collection with Chopard jewelry, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and a Perrin Parris bag while walking the carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, also donning a black and white Time's Up pin to show her support for the movement. 

"OK off I go! Here's a sneak peak!," the star posted to Instagram before arriving to the show, paired with a shot of the stunning dress.

Her stylist, Tanya Gill, also posted a photo showing off Fonda's gorgeous look, writing, "Last looks and off to the Oscars!"

And by the looks of fans on Twitter, people definitely like what they see.

"JANE FONDA IS ALWAYS SERVING LOOKS, SHE IS FLAWLESS," one user wrote.

"God and Jesus also known as Jane Fonda and Laura Dern at the  in white, everything is good now and we are saved," another user posted after seeing the look.

The actress, who took home an Oscar for Best Actress in both 1972 and 1979 or her role's in Klute and Coming Home, will be presenting tonight.

Here's to Jane for always showing us how it's done!

Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!

