Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 4:16 PM

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, Oscars 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

They came, we saw and Oscars red carpet fashion conquered.

As expected, the biggest day in Hollywood brought the best of the best in glamorous gowns, bespoke tuxedos and a few delightful surprises along the way.

For instance, bold colors proved to be a big trend on the carpet, with Disney star Sofia Carson to Oscar nominee Allison Janney wearing fire-engine red. But not all stars went for bold statements—a throwback bridal trend was a consistent look throughout the night, with actresses like Allison Williams, Zoey Deutch and Abbie Cornish wearing beaded, blush-hued ensembles with vintage details and modern fabrication.

Jennifer Lawrence, a face of Dior, did not disappoint in an ensemble from the brand, but so did Elisabeth Mossand Meryl Streep, who at one point only wore Lanvin to the Oscars.

Men's style, too, was exciting to watch, with Olympic skater (and winner!) Adam Rippon wearing a leather harness to accentuate his suit. You couldn't have missed The Wire actor Darrell Britt-Gibson in a pink tuxedo jacket, and while Tom Holland's double-breasted tuxedo jacket may have seemed subtle in comparison to the other two, it's a fresh design element that's not often seen at the Oscars.

To see all the major fashion moments we can't stop talking about, click through.

Photos

Standout Style Moments From Oscars 2018

Which look did you like best?

Be sure to watch E!'s After Party: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET/11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT!

