by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 2:34 PM
Fancy seeing you here!
The Office alum Jenna Fischer ran into and snapped an Instagram photo of Kim Kardashian walking with Kourtney Kardashian and who appears to be sister Khloe Kardashian at a hotel in Kyoto, Japan.
However, it is unclear if the reality stars noticed her; Kim, who is wearing her newly dyed pink hair in a top knot and sporting a dark blue coat and matching leggings, and Kourtney, whose mid-length dark brown hair is covering her face and who is wearing a red and gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, are walking and looking down at their phone. The pic shows what appears to be the back of Khloe's coat and long blond hair.
Neither sister has commented on Fischer.
"We found the Kardashians. At our hotel," Fischer wrote. "I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy. #kyoto."
"Omg!!" former The Office co-star Angela Kinsey commented.
Fischer and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, who is eight months pregnant, have all been documenting their trips to Japan on Instagram.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Khloe recently posted on her page photos of her showcasing her baby bump in a pink and white dress during a trip to Kyoto's Arashiyama Bamboo Forest.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9/8c on E!
