Dove Cameron's Boyfriend Thomas Doherty Wears Jacket Bearing Her Face

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Thomas Doherty, Dove Cameron

Omar Vega/Invision for KFPR/AP Images, Inset: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron's boyfriend Thomas Doherty is wearing his heart on his back.

The 22-year-old actor was photographed on Friday at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood wearing a light blue denim jacket with a drawing of the 22-year-old actress' face printed on the back. A fan made the garment for him, E! News has learned.

The two, who starred together in the Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and The Lodge, have been dating for more than a year.

They have often showcased their affections for one another on social media. On Friday, Doherty praised Cameron over her debut that night as Ruby on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Photos

Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty's Cutest Pictures

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Instagram

"Now that's what I call a @Marvel villain... @DoveCameron #AgentsofSHIELD," he tweeted.

"i haven't changed out my pajamas or showered in 3 days, there are tissues all over the house, and i sound like i don't even have a nose, but @thomasadoherty is still rubbing my back, calling me his 'little petal' and making sure i know i'm the 'cutest thing in the world' so," Cameron tweeted.

—Additional reporting by Mike Vulpo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Royals Promo

Are Eleanor & Jasper Back on? See Hot Hookups, Backstabbing Brothers & More to Come in The Royals Season 4 Promo

Kevin McKidd, Instagram

Kevin McKidd Marries Arielle Goldrath—and She's Pregnant!

Mama June, Geno

Find Out if Mama June Is Ready to Marry Her Boyfriend Geno

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert Reflects on Heartbreak as She Faces Anderson East Split Rumors

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Invite Public to Their Wedding

Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Are Not Married, Rep Says

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -