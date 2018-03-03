Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige is a force to be reckoned with, especially on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the singer-turned-actress will attend the Oscars 2018 with two nominations for the Netflix film, Mudbound: "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Original Song." And, with so much to celebrate, you can be sure that she will be radiant on the red carpet.

In true diva-like form, the songwriter is confident and daring, unafraid to wear bold colors, curve-hugging silhouettes and textures you'd be curious enough to touch. In this year alone, she's stunned with a golden yellow gown, all-white after Labor Day (a rule that is clearly outdated) and a variety of fabrics. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Oscars

With a double nomination, Sunday's dress will surely be the most memorable. However, it will be hard to top what she's worn thus far.

Check out her 2018 red carpet style below! 

Mary J. Blige, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Angelic White

Mary J. Blige is purely beautiful at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Golden Goddess

The singer beams on the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards red carpet.

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Fine as Wine

For the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the star dressed in curve-hugging, wine-toned gown.

Article continues below

Mary J. Blige, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Petals

The singer-turned-actress stunned in a black and white asymmetrical gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glittering Gold

Based on Mary's ensemble for the Critics' Choice Awards, all that glitters is gold.

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Regal Diva

The Golden Globes red carpet wasn't the same after the singer strutted through in a metallic and velvet gown.

Article continues below

Mary J. Blige, W Magazine, 2018 Golden Globes Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Tempting Texture

For W Magazine's Celebration of its 'Best Performances' Portfolio, Mary shook things up with a tulle dress, leather jacket and chunky gold jewelry.

- -