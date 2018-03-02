Proving to her beleaguered daughter once and for all that she actually does have love for her, Victoria pushed Ivy out of the way and let herself die as a bit of penance for her many sins. "I think the show is always evil is made, it's not born. And we see that [Victoria] originally was trapped in the tower and kind of became this villain," co-creator Edward Kitsis told reporters following a screening of the midseason premiere. "And yet, in this moment, what we wanted to do was the relationship between Ivy and her was a tough mother-daughter relationship, but when it really came down to it, she wasn't willing to sacrifice it. At the end of the day, she was able to reclaim who she was. And I think that's always been a message in the show which is this is not a show where we expect you to be perfect. This is a show where we all say, ‘OK, every day we make mistakes, but it's how you come back from them.' So we felt like that was a fitting ending."

Of course, Victoria's ending is only the beginning for Ivy, Kitsis admitted. "Now Ivy has to deal with what happens when you spend your entire life hating someone and then you realize you shouldn't have," he added. "They really liked you. And now where do you put that hate?"