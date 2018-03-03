7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Oscars

Pop the popcorn and pour the champagne because Oscar night is almost here!

Hollywood's biggest stars will flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the 90th Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees back in January. While viewers won't know the winners until the opening of the envelopes, they can still predict who will take home a trophy based on previous award show winners. Gary Oldman, for instance, is favored to win Best Actor in a Leading Role after taking home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for Darkest Hour. Allison Janney is also expected to win Best Actress in a Supporting Role after winning the same awards for I, Tonya.

Of course, there's so much more viewers need to know besides who to include in their Oscar ballot. Don't worry! We have you covered. Here are seven things you need to know before the 2018 Oscars.