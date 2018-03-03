EXCLUSIVE!

Are Eleanor & Jasper Back on? See Hot Hookups, Backstabbing Brothers & More to Come in The Royals Season 4 Promo

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is the palace's favorite couple back on

In this exclusive promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11), Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and security guard Jasper (Tom Austen) share a steamy lip lock that has all signs pointing to yes.

"This needs to stop," Jasper warns Eleanor.

"With all due respect, he's not my boss and I do what I want!" Eleanor yells.

"Oh is that right?" Jasper retorts. "You're so sexy when you're angry," Eleanor says before planting a kiss on Jasper. We smell a rekindled romance!

When it comes to family matters, things are tumultuous to say the least. King Robert (Max Brown) stresses the importance of family first, but Prince Liam (William Moseley) isn't buying it.

In fact, he's not so sure his brother is even worthy of the throne.

Watch

The King Is Keeping a Big Secret on The Royals

"My father deserved to be king, he doesn't!" Liam exclaims.

But it's not just about who holds the top spot in the monarchy, these brothers have a history of stealing from each other, particularly when it comes to girlfriends.

"Do you have to take everything from me?" Liam asks Robert about their "shared" girlfriend Kathryn.

It appears that the king is on to bigger things though, like looking for the new Queen of England.

Robert is determined to find a wife and with the help of his social media head, Wilhelmina Moreno (Genevieve Gaunt), he's going to do just that!

Check out all the drama in the juicy teaser above!

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , William Moseley , Feuds , Family , Couples , Royal Wedding , Top Stories
Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Penelope Cruz

Fashion Police

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Motherhood One Month After Giving Birth

Christina El Moussa, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Christina El Moussa’s Grandmother Is Helping Her in "Picking Up the Pieces" Amidst Divorce on Hollywood Medium

KUWTK 1419, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney a "Waste of Space" During San Francisco Trip: "You're Annoying as F--k!"

The Arrangement Season 2

Will Kyle and Megan's Big Wedding Even Happen on The Arrangement Season 2? We'll Let Christine Evangelista Explain...

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -