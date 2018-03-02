Stranger Things season three, or Stranger Things 3 if you will, is adding to its cast. Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, will play an "alternative girl" named Robin and Priah Ferguson will recur, E! News has confirmed.

Robin is described by Netflix as equal parts sharp and playful, but she's bored with her day job and wants some excitement. Viewers know when somebody goes looking for something in Hawkins, it's not always a good discovery. Hawke is playing Jo March in BBC and Masterpiece's new adaptation of Little Women. She also has a role in the indie film Ladyworld and is attached to star in the upcoming Charlotte XVI.