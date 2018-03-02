Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Her "Brother" Chris Martin a Happy Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow still considers her ex-husband Chris Martin to be her "brother."

The 45-year-old Oscar winner and Goop lifestyle company founder and the Coldplay singer famously announced in 2014 that they had split, or undergone an "conscious uncoupling." They finalized a divorce in 2016, formally ending 12 years of marriage, and continue to co-parent their children, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, They occasionally reunite and even vacation together with the kids.

Paltrow took to Instagram on Friday to wish Martin a happy 41st birthday. She posted a photo of the two with their kids on a Caribbean beach in December, writing, "Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two."

"He's like my brother. I'm really close to him," Paltrow said about Martin on NBC's Today show in 2016. "We're a family. Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children [and] for each other."

"We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship, Paltrow told Glamour that year about Martin. He's like my brother."

Both stars have gotten involved in new relationships since their split. For the last few months, Martin has been dating Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson.

In January, Paltrow and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk announced they are engaged, after a couple of months of rumors and after dating for about three years.

Martin has occasionally spent time with the couple.

"Brad fits in well with the family too, and they are all comfortable together," a source told E! News in January. "He is very easygoing and a fun guy." 

