Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Many Loves: "One Man Can't Do It All"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pamela Anderson

Splash News

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her personal life.

The actress, model and activist addresses romance rumors, talks marriage and her past loves in an interview for Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Pamela Anderson, set to air on ITV this weekend. While discussing the possibility of getting married again, Anderson seemed open to the idea.

"I do want to get married again in my lifetime. But I have been married a lot," she told Morgan (via Mirror).

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and the couple has two sons together, Brandon and Dylan. In 2006, Anderson married Kid Rock, but the couple split shortly after.

Pamela Anderson Has Been Writing Love Poems About Julian Assange But Remains Coy About Romance Rumors

Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Sea Shepherd Conservation Society

The following year, Anderson married Rick Salomon but they called it quits months after. Six years later, Anderson and Salomon remarried in 2014 but divorced in 2015.

Anderson told Morgan, "My aunt used to say, 'One man can't do it all. One for sex, one for conversation, one for entertainment.'"

She has also been linked to other men over the years like Julian Assange and Vladimir Putin.

Of her relationship with Putin, Anderson told Morgan, "I have a great relationship with Russia. He wanted me to come to his inauguration and give him flowers."

Anderson has also sparked romance rumors with soccer star Adil Rami, who she told Morgan is "fantastic."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pamela Anderson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Posts New Stormi Pic as Khloe, Kim & Kourt Visit Japan

Gun Safety Pin, "Wear Orange" American Flag Pins

See the Gun Control Pin Many Stars Will Be Wearing to the 2018 Oscars

Gwyneth Paltrow Loves to Call Chris Martin "Brother"

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

How Kylie Jenner Is Enjoying Motherhood One Month After Giving Birth

Beyonce

Beyoncé Is Going Vegan as Countdown to Coachella 2018 Continues

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -