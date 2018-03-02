Cara Delevingne Pairs Dior Underwear With a Suit and More Best Dressed

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 12:14 PM

ESC: Best Dressed, Cara Delevingne

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Nothing against New York, London or Milan, but Paris Fashion Week brings out the best of the best in street style. 

While the other fashion-forward events may feature over-the-top, almost-crazy ensembles, the runways in the City of Lights presents the most sophisticated, thoughtful looks of the entire month. Please see Cara Delevingne as evidence. The supermodel was snapped outside the Dior show in a tailored navy suit and beautiful textured coat. In street-style (and top model) fashion, she paired the menswear-inspired pieces with a bandeau top and Dior briefs—because rain or shine or snow, Cara is first a master of mixing edgy, modern components with luxury design. Plus, there's nary a hat she couldn't pull off. 

Other stars to hit the fashionable streets include Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Olivia Culpo—and their outfits were just as diverse as their personalities. 

To see all the best dressed stars of the week, including non-Paris Fashion Week sightings, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Olivia Culpo

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

No one does street style better than this fashion influencer, wearing a yellow fur coat and Lanvin bag. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies actress bared her toned abs at the Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bella Hadid

As the model shows, street style during Paris Fashion Week is next level. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kiernan Shipka

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

The Mad Men star wore a Chanel mini while attending the brand's beauty house event. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Aimee Song

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Aimee Song

The fashion influencer proves you can wear an all-white ensemble any time of the year as long as it drapes on you this well. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Cara Delevingne

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

What does a top model wear to Paris Fashion Week in the freezing cold? Layers...and a bandeau top, of course. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rooney Mara

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Rooney Mara

The actress was ever-so edgy in Givenchy Couture at a special screening of Mary Magdalene in London. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Mindy Kaling

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Arguably the best Mindy has ever looked! The actress wore a Greta Constantine dress, paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch, to the LA premiere of A Wrinkle in Time

ESC: Best Dressed, Tiffany Haddish

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Essence

Tiffany Haddish

The actress rocked a multi-colored, multi-tiered look to the 2018 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Oscars Luncheon.

Which look did you like best?

