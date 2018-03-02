by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 12:55 PM
Grandmothers know all.
In this clip from Wednesday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry confirms that Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa's grandma is not only watching over her, but is supporting her amidst her divorce from husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.
"She's having me talk about like, ‘Take a deep breathe. You're getting things together. You're moving forward,'" Tyler explains.
"That makes perfect sense," Christina responds.
While Tyler wasn't exactly sure what was behind the message, he was able to assure Christina that her grandmother was supporting her 100 percent.
"But I need you to know that whatever this is being referred to, your grandma is behind this in a way that I can't even begin to verbalize. The amount of support that's there is so strong. And the feeling is like, picking up the pieces is really the visual that she's showing me," Tyler insists.
Watch Christina receive the special message in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
