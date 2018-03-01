Well damn if we didn't badly need to see Kerry Washington and Viola Davis making Shonda speeches at each other.

There were so many great speeches in that crossover, along with a lot of googling, weirdly. Quinn googled Olivia. Olivia googled Annalise. Annalise revealed that she googled Olivia. We googled things to see how well actual google results pages were recreated for the show. We googled google just to make sure it was still a real word.

Anyway, Quinn discovered through her googling that post-White House, Olivia is now a college professor. She thought that was weird, but Abby literally said, "Good riddance!" and "those who can't..." Guess that bridge is officially burnt.

We learned in the previous scene that Olivia was teaching college, because Annalise showed up to crash her class and ask for Olivia's help fast-tracking a judicial reform case to the Supreme Court.

Let's talk about a few of the biggest standout moments...