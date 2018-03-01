by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 8:49 PM
Nobody is more of a Bravoholic than Jennifer Lawrence.
And Thursday night was no exception when the Red Sparrow star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she dished about all of her favorite reality shows and stars.
In addition to expressing her opinions on La La Kent, Vicki Gunvalson and other familiar faces, Jennifer received a surprise that will become a classic clubhouse moment.
"Three months ago, you were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter and when Oprah asked which three people—alive or dead—you would like to have at a dinner party, you replied Scott Disick, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel," Andy shared. "Well Jennifer, Housewives dinner parties notoriously don't end well but since I make dreams come true, take a look over there!"
As it turned out, Real Housewives of New York City's Luann and Bethenny were sitting down ready to chat with the Hollywood actress.
Bravo
"I'm going to cry," Jennifer shared when jumping up and down and hugging her new BFFs. "I got my smile back. I got my smile back. I'm seriously going to cry."
Without missing a beat, The Hunger Games star tried to get some scoop out of the ladies on the new season that was announced earlier today.
"What's going on with you and Ramona Singer? Or you and Sonja Morgan?" Jennifer asked Luann. "I don't even know who to ask."
"The Ramona coaster as usual. Kind of up and down but Ramona is reinventing herself as always with her skincare products and all that good stuff," Luann joked. "She's always renewing something."
As for Bethenny's recent appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jennifer had some things to say. We'd tell you now but perhaps you should watch what happens for yourself tonight.
Watch What Happens Live airs weeknights at 11 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!