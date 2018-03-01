Tina Knowles Drops Hints About Beyoncé's Coachella Preparation

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 5:21 PM

Tina Knowles doesn't think you're ready for Beyoncé's jelly. 

Music lovers are less than two months away from Coachella 2018, where Queen Bey herself is slated to take the stage for two weekends of mind-blowing performances. As is expected, the pop superstar has kept most details of her set under tight lock and key... that is until Ms. Tina was asked about her preparations at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon

"She's doing fine," Tina dished to E! News. "She's focused on Coachella!" 

With more than 250,000 expected to attend the arts and music festival in Indio, Calif., it's no wonder Beyoncé is focused on perfecting the performance of a lifetime. 

As was previously announced, The Weeknd and Eminem will also headline Coachella, which takes place in late April. Other notable artists include Cardi BMiguelSZA and Haim. The Beyhive has high hopes for a Destiny's Child reunion, but Tina unfortunately didn't disclose such top secret deets. 

She did have this to say about Bey and Jay-Z's kids, Blue IvySir and Rumi Carter

"They are amazing. My grandkids are amazing," Tina shared. When asked if she spoils her grandbabies, Tina responded, "Of course I am! That's my job."

Do you have any predictions as to how Bey's Coachella performance will go? Let us know in the comments!

