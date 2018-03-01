Tina Knowles Drops Hints About Beyoncé's Coachella Preparation

Tina Knowles doesn't think you're ready for Beyoncé's jelly.

Music lovers are less than two months away from Coachella 2018, where Queen Bey herself is slated to take the stage for two weekends of mind-blowing performances. As is expected, the pop superstar has kept most details of her set under tight lock and key... that is until Ms. Tina was asked about her preparations at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

"She's doing fine," Tina dished to E! News. "She's focused on Coachella!"

With more than 250,000 expected to attend the arts and music festival in Indio, Calif., it's no wonder Beyoncé is focused on perfecting the performance of a lifetime.