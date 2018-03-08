Top Chef Season 15 Finale: And the Winner Is...

And the winner of Top Chef is...

Season 15 of Bravo's longrunning reality hit competition series has come to an end, and dare we say this was one of the best seasons in awhile?!

Left to battle it out in TV's toughest culinary competition heading into Thursday night's finale were Adrienne Cheatham and Joe Flamm, with Flamm returning to the competition after winning Last Chance Kitchen. But in the end, only one chef's name was called out by Padma Lakshmi as the winner of the Colorado-set season, and it was Joe! Those judges sure do love them a Last Chance Kitchen comeback, don't they?

"I can't believe it, I don't even know. It feels f--king amazing," he said. "I'm excited. I'm literally standing on top of a mountain and just won f--king Top Chef!"