Selena Gomez Sends Happy Birthday Message to ''Super Cool'' Justin Bieber

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 2:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber's birthday wouldn't be complete without some love from Selena Gomez

In honor of her boyfriend's big 2-4, the pop star took to Instagram on Thursday with a flirty message for Justin. "March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," Gomez captioned a snapshot of herself with a Polaroid of the Biebs stuck to her forehead. 

It's unclear what SelGo has in store for Justin's birthday celebration, but fans can expect something totally major given their practically inseparable status these days. The on-again pair recently spent time in Jamaica for Bieber's dad's wedding, a joyous occasion that had Selena and Justin locking lips on the beach. 

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Splash News

An eyewitness disclosed to E! News of their pre-wedding romp, "They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back, and they enjoyed the pool and being outside... They looked extremely happy."

Over the past month, Jelena rang in Valentine's Day with an intimate dinner date at a Beverly Hills Hotel, preceded by a romantic weekend spent in Laguna Beach

"Everything is so different this time around," an insider previously told E! News of their current relationship status. "This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her. He's is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing."

Happy birthday, Justin! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Apple News , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice Within 24 Hours

Hollywood's Most Notorious Rollercoaster Relationships

John Krasinski

John Krasinski Gushes Over Wife Emily Blunt and Gets Candid About #MeToo Movement

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling's Struggles: Overcoming Health Scares, Marriage Drama, Family Feuds and Money Troubles

Taylor Kinney Trying to Get Back With Lady Gaga?

Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement

"Is Love Enough?" Watch Christine Evangelista Dish on the Fate of Megan and Kyle's Relationship on The Arrangement

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -