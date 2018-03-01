Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's little girl is officially 1-month-old!

The proud parents commemorated Stormi Webster's special day in various ways on social media Thursday, Kylie sharing a scantily-clad selfie and Travis posting a heartfelt message to the newborn.

"1 monthhhhhh," the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul captioned a Snapchat video of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the brief clip, Kylie showcases her curves in a black crop top and string underwear.

It appears as if mom and dad were spending the day at home with Stormi, as the hip-hop artist posted a snapshot of their daughter snuggled in a pink "Daddy" sweater. "My lil mama 1 month today," Travis shared. "Her favorite unit of course."