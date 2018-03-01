For Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara, it was love at sixth date. Probably earlier.

The 25-year-old Spy Kids star proposed to the "No Excuses" singer on her 24th birthday late last year. Trainor dished about their love story and engagement on E!'s Daily Pop on Thursday.

She said she first laid eyes on him in person at a party, but that they only started dating a year and a half before they got engaged. Her pal Chloe Grace Moretz introduced the two, bringing them both on a bowling double date with her and Brooklyn Beckham. Trainor said the actress coaxed Sabara, "Kiss her! Kiss her!" She said he complied, although she expressed disappointment that he had only done so at Moretz's request. But they started dating on their own and soon, she knew they were in love for real.

"I am kind of aggressive. Like, date six, I forced him, like, we were both, like, so in love with each other and I was like, 'Just say it. Say it. I know you love me,'" she said.

"It's different than any other relationship I ever had," she added. "That cheesy thing that everyone says, ‘When you know, you know,' I knew something, we both knew, like, 'Well, this is crazy.' That's what we would say, looking at each other. Like, 'This isn't normal.'"