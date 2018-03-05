EXCLUSIVE!

The Royals' Queen Helena Is Furious at King Robert on the Season Premiere: "You Don't Fire My Lord Chamberlain!"

by Brett Malec | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

Blindsiding the queen is a bad idea!

In this exclusive first look at Sunday's season four premiere of E!'s hit series The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is furious with her son King Robert (Max Brown) after he secretly fired her lover Lord Chamberlain.

"My first official moment as king is being shoved in the back by my horned-up vitriolic mother," Robert tells his mum right after his coronation. 

"I don't care if you're crowned the goddamn Queen of Sheba, you don't fire my Lord Chamberlain!" she yells 

"He was a liability," Robert insists. "We were discreet," the queen says of their fling.

"No, you were discreet," Robert says. "He was shopping a tell-all about his time in the queen's bedroom."

Photos

Celebs Who've Dated Royals

The Royals 401, Elizabeth Hurley

E!

"That can't be true," Helena says in disbelief.

"I think the sample was Christmas, it was called ‘Jiggy Pudding,'" Robert tells her. 

"Good god. I should have seen it," she says. "There was a version of me that would have never let that happen."

"I took care of it. I was trying to protect you. I'm sorry," Robert apologizes. "Why does everyone suspect the worst from me?"

"Well, I can't speak for everyone else but I suspect the worst of you because I taught you everything you know," the queen tells him, adding, "Sorry I shoved you."

Watch the season four premiere of The Royals Sunday, Mar. 11 at 10 p.m., only on E!

