It's Official: Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s loss is America's gain.

It's official: Becca Kufrin is the next star of The Bachelorette. And it's safe to say all of America is rooting for her to find love this time around after her experience on The Bachelor. The announcement was made during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special on Tuesday night...and after Arie made one of the most controversial moves in the ABC hit franchise's long history.

"This is crazy!" Becca said after host Chris Harrison made it official. "I have some big shoes to fill, that's for sure. I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be. So I'm so excited. I want to find love. I want to meet so many amazing guys. I'm just ready to do this!"