How to Ace 2018 Like Oprah! A Step-by-Step Guide for Living Your Best Life

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Mar. 9, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Oprah Winfrey

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

How does Oprah Winfreydo it?! 

Just when we think the global phenom has reached the pinnacle of success, she continues to out-achieve herself. Her latest venture, Ava DuVernay's film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, premieres today, the cherry on top of one amazing start to 2018. (Oprah 2020, anyone?)

She's our source for endless inspiration, holds a treasure chest of wisdom and basically just gets it. So what better way to celebrate the icon than with a master class in fulfilling your full potential—Oprah style. 

Watch

Oprah Winfrey Is the Best Gift Giver of All Time

Oprah Winfrey, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Make Your Voice Heard: A new day is on the horizon, just ask Oprah! At the 2018 Golden Globes, the media mogul called time's up on the mistreatment of women with an electrifying speech that predicted a future in which "nobody ever has to say, 'Me too' again."

Moving, to say the least, and an important reminder from Oprah to take a stand on issues that fuel your fire. 

Oprah Winfrey, Instagram

Instagram

Exercise Mind, Body and Soul: Super Soul Sunday is a very real thing in Oprah's household. She stresses the importance of working out not only physically, but mentally and emotionally. In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, the 64-year-old says she exercises 1.5 hours a day (yoga, resistance flexibility and treadmill), reads three books a week and limits her intake of the news. 

Oprah Winfrey, Instagram

Instagram

But Don't Be Afraid to Indulge: On special occasions, like Oprah's January birthday celebration, the guru practiced some "self-care" by treating herself to yummy treats, good company and a little rosé. "This is my second piece," she shared on social media at the time. "Why? Because it's my birthday and you can have two pieces on your birthday."

After all, YOLO! 

Read

Watch God Tell Oprah Winfrey to Run for President

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Instagram

Instagram

Gather Your Girl Squad: Oprah is known to cherish her friends as if they're family, and makes a point of spotlighting their shine every single day. Her secret to long-lasting relationships? "I am so supportive of whoever or whatever you want to do or be," Oprah recently told E! News. "I am just there for you. There is no competition." 

Give Back: When multiple natural disasters struck Oprah's hometown of Montecito, Calif., the celeb stepped up to lend a helping hand to those in need. She also donated $500,000 to March for Our Lives, a protest organized by survivors of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting. 

What about philanthropy is so important, according to Oprah? As she once explained, "I don't think you ever stop giving. I really don't. I think it's an ongoing process. And it's not just about being able to write a check. It's being able to touch somebody's life."

How do you plan to your live your best life like Oprah? Let us know in the comments! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oprah Winfrey , Apple News , Features , Top Stories
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Common, Angela Rye, CNN Heroes 2017

Common and Angela Rye Break Up: "We Have an Will Always Be Friends"

Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli, Cannes 2016

Colin Firth's Wife Admits to Past Affair With Alleged Stalker

Mindy Kaling, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mindy Kaling: Stephen Colbert's Baby Gift "Sucked" Compared to Oprah Winfrey's

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Masters the Thigh-High Slit and More Best Dressed Stars

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Elizabeth Hurley, The Royals

The Royals Stars Say "England's Lucky" to Have Meghan Markle Marrying Prince Harry: "We Just Love Her!"

TV's New LGBT Generation

From Champions to One Day at a Time: Inside TV's New LGBTQ Generation

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.