So as the wedding day draws closer any threats against the couple are not to be taken lightly, especially considering how so many heirs to the throne are going to be in the unusual position of being in the same place at the same time. (Only Kate and Will's third child– due in April—is likely to miss it.)

"Thousands of people will be working on keeping the family and their fans safe," Davies tells E! News. "This is a time to be extremely prudent and sensible. Every precaution needs to be taken.

"Windsor is a much harder area to secure than London, which is so much better prepared. In Windsor, there are shops, buildings, houses, you name it and there is a history of people trying to get into Windsor Castle.

"The greatest risk," Davies continues, "comes from those people that we call 'fixated', i.e., mentally ill people, who could think, for whatever reason, that a white prince shouldn't marry a black woman. Clearly 99 percent of the population are deliriously happy about that but you could get a small right-wing fascist group who may object to it, so that adds to your problem. I don't know how they are going to secure it [Windsor] to the level that I would want, but clearly, much wiser people are now doing the job and I'm sure they'll come up with a plan."