Eiza González and Eugenio Derbez' Reaction to Being Oscar Presenters

by Diana Marti | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018

Eiza Gonzalez, Eugenio Derbez

What a moment! 

Eiza González and Eugenio Derbez are over the moon about presenting at the biggest night in Hollywood, the Academy Awards. 

Both the "Baby Driver" star and the "Overboard" actor took to Instagram to share their reaction to the coveted honor. 

"A small girl from Mexico dreamt her whole life of this moment, never expecting it to become true. I cried," the 28-year-old star writes along with a photo of herself clinching her phone as she received the news. "Always fight for your dreams and believe in yourself even when everything looks hopeless. Thank you to @theacademy and thank you God for this gift. Thank You Jennifer Todd and Michael de Luca ❤️ #OscarPresenter."

Derbez, true to his comedic style, shared a hilarious video about the news. 

"When you're on the same list of Oscar presenters with Hollywood greats!‬" he captioned the post

Take a look at other stars that will be presenting on the big night: 

Mahershala Ali, Oscars Luncheon

Mahershala Ali

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Emily Blunt, 2017 BAFTA Awards

Emily Blunt

A Quiet Place

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther

Sandra Bullock, Oscars

Sandra Bullock

Ocean's Eight

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Viola Davis

Widows

Billboard Latin Music Awards, Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez

Overboard

Laura Dern, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Laura Dern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Ansel Elgort, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Ansel Elgort

Baby Driver

Governors Awards, Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda

Our Souls at Night

Jodie Foster, Britannia Awards

Jodie Foster

Black Mirror

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman

Jennifer Garner, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Jennifer Garner

Peppermint

Governors Awards 2016, Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Eiza Gonzalez, 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Eiza González

Baby Driver

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish

Girls Trip

Mark Hamill, Star Wars Premiere

Mark Hamill

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Armie Hammer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Armie Hammer

Call Me by Your Name

Tom Holland, GQ Men of the Year Party

Tom Holland

Avengers: Infinity War

Oscar Isaac, Star Wars Premiere

Oscar Isaac

Annihilation

Ashley Judd, CFDA 2015

Ashley Judd

Trafficked

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

The Beguiled

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey

The Dark Tower

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscars Luncheon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mary Poppins Returns

Helen Mirren, 2017 DGA Awards

Helen Mirren

Winchester

Rita Moreno, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rita Moreno

One Day at a Time

Independent Spirit Awards, Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o

Black Panther

Margot Robbie, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Gina Rodriguez, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gina Rodriguez

Annihilation

Eva Marie Saint

Eva Marie Saint

Winter's Tale

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Emma Stone

Battle of the Sexes

Wes Studi

Wes Studi

Hostiles

Kelly Marie Tran, Kelly Tran

Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daniela Vega

Daniela Vega

A Fantastic Woman

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken

Irreplaceable You

Zendaya

Zendaya

The Greatest Showman

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

