by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 9:45 AM
"Where's mom?"
The Incredibles 2 trailer looks—for lack of a better word—incredible.
Written and directed by Brad Bird, the animated film features the talents of Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine Keener, Holly Hunter, Huck Milner, Craig T. Nelson, Bob Odenkirk, John Ratzenberger, Isabella Rossellini and Sarah Vowell. In the sequel, Helen (Hunter) is asked to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, leaving her husband Bob (Nelson) to manage the day-to-day activities of their children: Violet (Vowell), Dash (Milner) and baby Jack-Jack. But their mission is derailed when a villain hatches a dangerous plot to destroy everything.
Incredibles 2, in theaters June 15, picks up immediately after 2004's The Incredibles.
Disney/Pixar
Disney/Pixar
Pixar Animation Studios released a 53-second teaser trailer in November, generating 113 million views in 24 hours. A second preview debuted during the Winter Olympics in February.
A new trailer, released Thursday on social media, shows Jack-Jack's latent powers revealing themselves as Mr. Incredible gains a better appreciation for how his wife kept the kids in line. Violet is annoyed by Bob's efforts to be the primary parent, which Dash blames on adolescence.
Are you excited to see Incredibles 2? Sound off in the comments below!
