Incredibles 2 Trailer Shows Bob and Ellen Trading Parental and Superhero Jobs

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 9:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Where's mom?"

The Incredibles 2 trailer looks—for lack of a better word—incredible.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, the animated film features the talents of Jonathan Banks, Sophia Bush, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine Keener, Holly Hunter, Huck Milner, Craig T. Nelson, Bob Odenkirk, John Ratzenberger, Isabella Rossellini and Sarah Vowell. In the sequel, Helen (Hunter) is asked to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, leaving her husband Bob (Nelson) to manage the day-to-day activities of their children: Violet (Vowell), Dash (Milner) and baby Jack-Jack. But their mission is derailed when a villain hatches a dangerous plot to destroy everything.

Incredibles 2, in theaters June 15, picks up immediately after 2004's The Incredibles.

Photos

Pixar's Best Movies

Incredibles 2

Disney/Pixar

Incredibles 2

Disney/Pixar

Pixar Animation Studios released a 53-second teaser trailer in November, generating 113 million views in 24 hours. A second preview debuted during the Winter Olympics in February.

A new trailer, released Thursday on social media, shows Jack-Jack's latent powers revealing themselves as Mr. Incredible gains a better appreciation for how his wife kept the kids in line. Violet is annoyed by Bob's efforts to be the primary parent, which Dash blames on adolescence.

Are you excited to see Incredibles 2? Sound off in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Pixar , Movies , Trailers , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush Lashes Out in Defense of Hilarie Burton and One Tree Hill Event

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dress Up as Mario and Luigi for Japan Go-Karting Date

Prince Philip Cancels an Appearance at Church

Will Smith, Sophia the Robot

Will Smith's Date With Sophia the Robot Gets Awkward Fast

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Post-Bachelor Life Begins With Moving in Together

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Strict Security Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Revealed

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.