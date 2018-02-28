No one from the original cast of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom has gotten as much grief as Farrah Abraham.

She's made some questionable career moves, feuded with her co-stars and got a lot of plastic surgery—all irresistible fodder for headlines and online judgment. There's a general consensus that her on-camera attitude has left a lot to be desired over the years.

But really, did any one of these young women start out with a rawer deal than Farrah?

The teen from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was your average high school senior with "big, big dreams," juggling school, cheerleading practice and a part-time job when she found out she was pregnant. She had broken up with the father, whom 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom didn't even name at first (he was just referred to as "my ex," "the baby's daddy," "he" and "him"), deeming him too jealous and immature to deal with.