Sorry, Guardians of the Galaxy fans, but James Gunn has confirmed that Groot really did die at the end of the first film.

And despite all those theories about Baby Groot being the reincarnation of the original character, the answer is a lot simpler than that. Baby Groot is simply the son of Groot.

The heated discussion about the origins of the character began when BuzzFeed writer Arielle Calderon began tweeting about who is more worthy of saving: a porg or Baby Groot? That's when the director of the film dropped the bomb on the internet, "First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son."