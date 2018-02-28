Marvel
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 11:26 AM
Marvel
Sorry, Guardians of the Galaxy fans, but James Gunn has confirmed that Groot really did die at the end of the first film.
And despite all those theories about Baby Groot being the reincarnation of the original character, the answer is a lot simpler than that. Baby Groot is simply the son of Groot.
The heated discussion about the origins of the character began when BuzzFeed writer Arielle Calderon began tweeting about who is more worthy of saving: a porg or Baby Groot? That's when the director of the film dropped the bomb on the internet, "First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son."
Understandably, the fans of the comic and the movie franchise are processing their loss, with some in flat out denial about the death of the lovable character.
Those shocked tweets had no impact on Gunn, however, who continued to hammer home the idea that Baby Groot is his own person.
It may not be obvious but it is 100% clearly in Vol. 2 for anyone paying attention.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018
To further prove his claims, he reminded people that the tiny character "has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber."
Nevertheless, many fans continue to deny the truth despite it coming from the director of the film himself.
What do you think? Did Groot die or is he actually Baby Groot? Let us know in the comments below!
