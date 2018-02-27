In the land of Tinseltown, babies and expensive baubles go hand in hand.

As has become somewhat of a tradition, some partners gift new moms with a "push present" to commemorate the arrival of their little one and simultaneously try to make up for what nine months of pregnancy and labor entail.

The practice has certainly made its way to Hollywood, where dozens of A-list moms have found themselves on the receiving end of a variety of expensive gifts, from designer bags to diamonds.

Others opt for hot new wheels, like new mom Kylie Jenner, who recently unveiled her luxurious push present after giving birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, earlier this month: an estimated $1.5 million Ferrari.

Check out all of the pricey jewels, accessories and fancy rides that have been turned into push presents in E!'s gallery below: