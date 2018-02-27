Meet the Hot 18-Year-Old Royal Who's Taking the Modeling Industry by Storm

by Lindsay Farber | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 2:22 PM

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Samir Hussein/WireImage

There's a brand new royal model in town, and by the looks of his likes on social media, people have already taken notice!

According to Denmark-based agency Scoop Models' Instagram account, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, recently signed a contact with the agency.

In a series of headshots, which were posted yesterday by the company, the model appears calm, cool, and collected while posing in a grey sweatshirt and jeans. The images are already flooding with comments regarding the 18-year-old's curly hair and good looks.

Nikolai, who walked the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, made his catwalk debut while dressed in the designer from head-to-toe.

 

Celeb Kids Who Model

Prince Nikolai Of Denmark

Catwalking/Getty Images

A representative for Scoop Models confirmed the news to Danish newspaper, Billedbladet. "I can confirm that he is with us and that it was us who booked him for the Burberry show at London Fashion Week."

The agency, which has been in business since 1993, prides itself in being "the most recognized independent agency worldwide, representing a strong spectrum of editorial, high fashion and commercial models and introducing new talents overnight."

And while the star may be new to the industry, he's in good company! Famous offspring like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Gabriel Day-Lewis are just a few of the young models with well-known parents, many of whom Nikolai will be rubbing shoulders with in years to come.

See you on the runway!

