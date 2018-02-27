Jennifer Lawrence Gets Real About Learning Ballet for Red Sparrow: “It Was Really Brutal"

When it comes to ballet, Jennifer Lawrence admits she's no dancing queen.

In an interview with E! News at the Red Sparrow premiere in NYC last night, the 27-year-old star revealed that she hasn't kept up with her formal dance training since the making of the movie.

"Oh absolutely not. No, I don't keep up with ballet," she said. "It was really brutal. I have so much respect for those athletes slash artists. It's amazing what they do, but as soon as I wrapped the ballet scene, I threw my shoes in the trash. Done."

In the film, Lawrence transforms herself into a ballerina for a six minute opening scene. The star trained with former New York City Ballet member, Kurt Froman, who also taught Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis for their 2010 film, Black Swan.

And while Lawrence gave the film her all, the actress explained that those close to her are quick to judge her dancing capabilities.

"My friends are awful, they're terrible people," she joked. "My cousin was making fun of me and was like, ‘This is your dance move,' and I was like, ‘No it's not!' And then I started doing it and I was like, ‘This does feel like home.' And she was right, so I'm embarrassed, but she's right."

Following the topic of dance, Lawrence spoke out about the love she has for her cast.

"I'm so lucky to be part of this," she said of the film. "This just got me so excited and invigorated and I just couldn't wait to get on set. And once the cast started coming together, I had been wanting to work with Matthias [Schoenaerts] for years on different projects, and when he fell into place, and Joel Edgerton, who I'm a huge fan of, Jeremy Irons, Charlotte Rampling. I mean, this cast was just very exciting."

Red Sparrow hits theaters March 2.

