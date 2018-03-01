BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kourtney Kardashian Asks Scott Disick to Respect Her Relationship by Staying Out of Her Bedroom

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are learning to respect each other's new relationships.

On Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the exes sit down to have a chat about their new normal, particularly Scott being overly comfortable dropping by Kourt's house at any moment.

"I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is. And so I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just like wander into my bedroom and go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'" Kourtney tells Scott in this preview clip.

"I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that's a private place for you," Scott says.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

E!

"But then the day after I said it you went right in," Kourt says. "You said, ‘Hey, can I come in?' And the kids were there, I wasn't going to be like, ‘No.'" 

"OK, there's obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect and I don't want you to be uncomfortable," Scott admits.

"I'm not uncomfortable," the mother of three clarifies.

"So then the next time I'll go up there naked," Scott jokes. "Great, I'll call the police," Kourtney laughs. 

"I get it," Scott adds more seriously. "All things that are understandable in this co-parenting life."

Check out their heart-to-heart above!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kourtney K. Sets House "Boundaries" With Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Pics

Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin's Fling May Be Fizzling Out

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian Calls Kourtney "Selfish" for Constantly Being Late "Every F--king Time" on KUWTK

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Butt Heads Over What!?

Khloe Kardashian Doesn't Want a Proposal Like Kim's

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -