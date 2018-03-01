by Brett Malec | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 12:00 PM
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are learning to respect each other's new relationships.
On Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the exes sit down to have a chat about their new normal, particularly Scott being overly comfortable dropping by Kourt's house at any moment.
"I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is. And so I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too and just like if you just like wander into my bedroom and go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'" Kourtney tells Scott in this preview clip.
"I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that's a private place for you," Scott says.
E!
"But then the day after I said it you went right in," Kourt says. "You said, ‘Hey, can I come in?' And the kids were there, I wasn't going to be like, ‘No.'"
"OK, there's obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect and I don't want you to be uncomfortable," Scott admits.
"I'm not uncomfortable," the mother of three clarifies.
"So then the next time I'll go up there naked," Scott jokes. "Great, I'll call the police," Kourtney laughs.
"I get it," Scott adds more seriously. "All things that are understandable in this co-parenting life."
Check out their heart-to-heart above!
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
