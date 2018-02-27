Toni Braxton Flashes Engagement Ring From Birdman: "He Did Well"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 11:16 AM

Toni Braxton, Ring

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Toni Braxton is showing off her engagement ring!

Last week, the singer confirmed her engagement to rapper Birdman in a teaser for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values. "I have an announcement to make," she shared with her family. "I'm engaged!"

On Tuesday, Toni appeared on ITV1's Loose Women and flashed her gorgeous diamond ring with the co-hosts. "We hear congratulations are in order," the co-hosts said to Toni.

"Oh what are you talking about? What do you mean?" Toni joked as she pretended to play with her hair and scratch her face, showing off the ring. "He did well, right?"

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman: See Her Massive Ring

"Thank you guys, I'm excited," Toni told the women as they congratulated her on the exciting news.

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

After news of their engagement broke last week, Birdman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and gushed over his fiancée.

"T, that's my girl, my friend, my family…that's my love, my soldier, my life...she's my life. I love her to death," he told host Wendy Williams.

He went on to share that he and Toni have known each other for about 18 years and explained that their relationship "just happened."

Toni and Birdman made their public debut as a couple at the BET Awards in 2016.

Watch the video above to see Toni talk about her engagement and open up about her childhood and struggle with Lupus.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

