Josh Duhamel to the rescue!

Mice aren't exactly strangers to the Big Apple, but it isn't every day you spot one in the Today green room. Well, Tuesday was the day for the Love, Simon star after he wrapped up his appearance on the morning news program.

As Al Roker chronicled on his Instagram account, the weatherman arrived just in time to see Duhamel's completed capture.

"Josh Duhamel, you caught the green room mouse?" the TV personality asked the actor. "We got him," Duhamel retorted, revealing the mouse inside a coffee cup.