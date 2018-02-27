What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want—what they really, really want—is for the Spice Girls to perform their greatest hits during their wedding reception May 19...according to Mel B.

While discussing the royal wedding with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai on The Real Tuesday, Mel B mouthed that she will be "going," causing the three co-hosts to squeal. As the crowd cheered, she admitted, "I don't know if I should have said that live on camera, but..."

"Did you get an invitation?" an animated Jeannie asked.

"Well, it was the five Spice Girls," Mel B clarified. "Why am I so honest?"