Tupac's brother Mopreme Shakur was also on hand to weigh in on the series, as well as his relationship with Marcc, who refers to him as "Uncle Mo."

"We knew—Pac knew—we knew we were on a legendary track. No one knew how it was going to end, and it hasn't ended, because the legacy lives on. Brothers like Marcc, Wavyy, learning the good, learning the bad, learning the mistakes, learning from the mistakes, and try to improve on all of us, on our communities, the hip hop community, the black community, poor and disenfranchised communities..." Shakur says. "That's sorta what our movement was about. That was one of the aspects. But my job is to be a brother to brothers, so I'm trying to help the brothers get on the right track, learn from Pac's story, our story, and have this production do it the best way possible."

"I just want 'em to get it right as possible because Pac's my brother, my loved one, and if they're gonna tell it, you better tell it right," he added.