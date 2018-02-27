Kim Kardashian loves her family, but there are also a few sibling qualities she could live without.

In her cover story for Vogue India's March 2018 issue—Kim's seventh Vogue cover—the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed which qualities she'd borrow and take away from each of her family members to form the ultimate Kardashian.

When it came to the best qualities, Kim had a rather lengthy list.

"My brother's sense of humor. Kendall's sweetness. Khloé's I-don't-give-a-f--k attitude. Kourtney's savviness around finances. Kylie's ability to just go for it and not care what other people's opinions are. And my mom's nurturing," she said.

While Kim said she wouldn't remove any qualities from her mom Kris Jenner—adding that she's "perfect"—she did have a few qualities she'd nix from her siblings.

"Maybe… Kourtney's stubbornness. And Khloé's getting too sensitive," she said. "I would take away Kendall's anxiety, Kylie's ‘I don't care, I know what I'm doing' thing and probably my brother's moodiness."