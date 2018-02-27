AMPAS
Talk about star power!
Early Tuesday morning, producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced additional presenters for the 2018 Oscars: Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken. "These actors have embodied some of the most heroic, aspirational and indelible characters ever brought to the screen," De Luca, 52, and Todd, 48, told E! News in a statement. "In so doing, they've not only entertained the world but illuminated the full range of the human experience."
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Here is the complete list of confirmed presenters:
Mahershala Ali
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Emily Blunt
A Quiet Place
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther
Sandra Bullock
Ocean's Eight
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Viola Davis
Widows
Eugenio Derbez
Overboard
Laura Dern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
Jane Fonda
Our Souls at Night
Jodie Foster
Black Mirror
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman
Jennifer Garner
Peppermint
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Eiza González
Baby Driver
Tiffany Haddish
Girls Trip
Mark Hamill
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Armie Hammer
Call Me by Your Name
Tom Holland
Avengers: Infinity War
Oscar Isaac
Annihilation
Ashley Judd
Trafficked
Nicole Kidman
The Beguiled
Matthew McConaughey
The Dark Tower
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Mary Poppins Returns
Helen Mirren
Winchester
Rita Moreno
One Day at a Time
Kumail Nanjiani
The Big Sick
Lupita Nyong'o
Black Panther
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Gina Rodriguez
Annihilation
Eva Marie Saint
Winter's Tale
Emma Stone
Battle of the Sexes
Wes Studi
Hostiles
Kelly Marie Tran
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daniela Vega
A Fantastic Woman
Christopher Walken
Irreplaceable You
Zendaya
The Greatest Showman
