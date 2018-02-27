Face Serums Mandy Moore and Other Celebs Use on the Red Carpet

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 6:05 AM

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

KELLY NYLAND/AFP/Getty Images

You can't get Mandy Moore -status skin in a day. 

But using face serums regularly helps!

While applying a cream or moisturizer works, there are still many who skip on hydrating serums or face oils, which not only adds luminosity to a red carpet visage but helps slow down the signs of aging with continual use. During award season, it's a step celeb makeup artists make sure to not miss. 

Full transparency: Celebs have their favorite products, and the ones worn during award shows are typically used because of some endorsement deal negotiated by the beauty brands. Those, however, are not always mutually exclusive. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Oscars

A great beauty look is all about skin-care prep. And just in case you were curious about what serums celebs use to get red-carpet-ready, keep scrolling. Fair warning: These picks will cost you. 

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Best Beauty

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens

"To give [her] skin a luminous finish and a hint of color to even out any imperfections, I mixed in a few pumps of Vita Liberata's Self Tanning Anti Age Serum into moisturizer and then evenly applied it evenly to the skin and into their neck and their décolletage! This helps the skin to look plump and firm while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles," said makeup artist Allan Avendano, who did Vanessa and Sarah Hyland for the Golden Globes after-parties. "I also use this on myself and it's a great trick for men to look sun-kissed without using a foundation or powder bronzer."

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Vanessa

Vita Liberata Self Tanning Anti Age Serum, $45

ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP's makeup artist Leslie Lopez wanted to use minimal foundation at the Golden Globes, only applying a sheer formula where needed instead of on the full face. To do this, she had to make sure the skin was well hydrated.

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Sarah

Kate Sommerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum, $95

ESC: Beauty, Gina Rodriguez

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

Makeup artist Carissa Ferreri brightened up the actress' entire face with a bold lip and dewy skin. 

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Gina

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum, $170

ESC: Janelle Monae

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

For the Grammys, makeup artist Jessica Smalls created a 2018 interpretation of Twiggy's signature look by first creating a radiant foundation and then statement eyes. 

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Janelle

Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, $62

ESC: Mandy Moore, SAG Awards Beauty

KELLY NYLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

At the 2018 SAG Awards, makeup artist Jenn Streicher created a look that focused on the eyes after she prepped Mandy's luminous skin, of course. 

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Mandy

Caudalie Premier Cru Serum, $150

ESC: Kate Mara, Bafta Beauty

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kate Mara

For the 2018 BAFTAs, on behalf of Dior, makeup artist Lucy Halperin wanted to create an edgy look to balance out Kate's decadent dress. 

ESC: Red Carpet Serums

On Kate

Dior Capture Youth Glow Booster Age-Delay Illuminating Serum, $95

