Best Oscars Dresses of All Time: Emma Stone, Zendaya and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Feb. 27, 2018 4:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Oscars Best Dressed Ever, Emma Stone

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Whether or not you're a movie buff, everyone can appreciate the elegance and artistry of Oscars fashion.

For fashion designers, getting a gown on the Academy Awards red carpet is like winning your very own Oscar. It means your gown is impeccably designed (quality matters), hugs a woman's body in all of the right ways and has the tendency to make onlookers drool with envy. Simply put, it's the bomb, giving wedding gown and prom dress inspiration to countless viewers.

For celebrities, wearing an Oscars dress is like reversing the plot of Amy Adams' character in Enchanted. When they wake up on the morning of the event, they'll be a normal person. But then, with the best glam squads at their side, they'll transform into pop culture royalty.

Between an epic beauty look and a dress that can bring tears to your eyes with its beauty, the red carpet is filled with confident, bright smiles and looks that live on in our memories forever.

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Oscars

What's the best Oscars dress of all time? You'll have to scroll through the gallery above to find out! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes' Tips for Prom

RELATED ARTICLE: Lupita Nyong'o Masters the Red Carpet Twirl and More Best Dressed Stars

 
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Red Carpet , Oscars , 2018 Oscars
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lawrence Defends Getting Naked in Red Sparrow After Photo Hack: "One Is My Choice"

Jennifer Farley, JWoww

How JWoww Has Been the Voice of Reason On and Off Jersey Shore

LuAnn des Lesseps, Instagram

How Luann de Lesseps Is Trying to Bring the Cool After an Uncool Year

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cast

The Bachelor Recap: Fantasy Not-So-Sweet

Khloe Kardashian, Tokyo

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Hits up Tokyo With Kim and Kourtney for Sisters Trip

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Jax Taylor Has Near-Death Drowning Incident on Vanderpump Rules: "That Was Embarrassing"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -