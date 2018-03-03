The Oscars' All-Time Most Glamorous Red-Carpet Couples

Their red-carpet fashions will last forever—even if their love hasn't!

We're just one day away from the 2018 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and we're taking a look back through the best and chicest red carpet Oscar couples of all time.

While many partners have parted since they attended the Academy Awards together, the loved-up stars certainly dazzled on the day-of at the award show.

From Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, A-list duos have been rocking the red carpet in their various fab fashions for the past 90 years. We've got a slew of the chicest couples over the years.

Take a look!